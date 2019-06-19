Amy Jackson shares cute photo from pregnancy checkup with George Panayiotou

bollywood

Amy Jackson is expecting a child with beau George Panayiotou and keeps sharing adorable pictures on her social media account. Her latest post is sure to have you think of finding a partner like George

Amy Jackson with fiance George Panayiotou. Picture Courtesy: iamamyjackson

Amy Jackson's Instagram account is a place where her fans would love to keep scrolling throughout. From her beautiful workout pictures to romantic posts to posing with her cute little baby bump, her Instagram account is a roller-coaster of feelings. Amy, who is expecting a child with beau George Panayiotou shared an adorable picture, which will make you go 'aww'.

Amy Jackson's latest Instagram photo is from her pregnancy check-up, where she is accompanied by fiance George Panayiotou. Sharing her feeling about it, Amy thinks that George will make for an "amazing daddy". Here's the note she penned down with the photograph, "If there's one thing I'm certain about in this life, it's how much of an amazing Daddy you're going to be. Here's to the first of a lifetime full of Fathers Days. we love you, Happy 1st Fathers Day [sic]"

Amy and her fiance hosted an engagement bash on May 5 for their close friends and family, and she has shared a few pictures and videos from the party. Amy looked incredible in the pictures, and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

She took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself and her fiance getting engaged as per Greek traditions. She captioned the photo, "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thankyou to all our amazing friends and family who made it sooo special so much love (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us)"

George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports. On the work front, Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

