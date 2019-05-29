See photos: Amy Jackson's babymoon pictures are too fab to handle

bollywood

Amy Jackson who is six months pregnant shared some pictures from her Marrakesh babymoon that have quickly gone viral. The pictures are all sorts of fabulous, check them out yourself!

Amy Jackson. Pic/instagram.com/iamamyjackson

Amy Jackson is currently enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. The Singh Is Bliing actress recently shared a few pictures from her Marrakesh babymoon with fiance George Panayiotou, and they're too amazing for words. Amy shared a picture of herself from the city enjoying the sunshine and just spending some time relaxing.

Amy shared a picture of herself in a printed yellow tunic basking in the sun. She captioned the picture as, "Goodmorning Paradise"

View this post on Instagram Goodmorning Paradise â¨ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onMay 25, 2019 at 3:30am PDT

The actress is positively glowing during her pregnancy and she has never shied away from flaunting her baby bump. Amy Jackson then also shared a photo of a cute cat looking up at her.

View this post on Instagram ØµØ¯ÙÙ Ø¬Ø¯ÙØ¯ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onMay 26, 2019 at 2:58am PDT

Amy Jackson then seemed to be enjoying the nightlife at Marrakesh as she was then seen in a slinky dark green gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She shared a picture of her sitting on a sofa and captioned it, "Taking back The Palace"

View this post on Instagram Taking back The Palace @lamamouniamarrakech ð¸ð½ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onMay 27, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

Amy and her fiance hosted an engagement bash on May 5 for their close friends and family, and she has shared a few pictures and videos from the party. Amy looked incredible in the pictures and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

See photos: These actresses flaunted their baby bumps with pride

She took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself and her fiance getting engaged as per Greek traditions. She captioned the photo, "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thankyou to all our amazing friends and family who made it sooo special so much love (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us)"

George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports. On the work front, Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

Also read: Amy Jackson shares pics from her engagement bash and they're all things fun

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates