Amy Jackson shares pics from her engagement bash and they're all things fun

Amy Jackson, who's pregnant with her first child with fiance George Panayiotou, shared moments from her engagement party and they look like so much fun!

Amy Jackson with fiance George Panayiotou. Pic/instagram.com/iamamyjackson

Amy Jackson, who is pregnant with her first child, recently got engaged to long-time boyfriend George Panayiotou in London. The actress and her fiance hosted an engagement bash for their close friends and family, and she has shared a few pictures and videos from the party that have gone viral, and for good reason. Amy looks like a dream in the pictures and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

She took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself and her fiance getting engaged as per Greek traditions. She captioned the photo, "The most unbelievable day celebrating our engagement. Thankyou to all our amazing friends and family who made it sooo special so much love (Yiayia doing the Greek traditions for us)"

Amy Jackson chose a pretty black and white dress that showed off her baby bump in the cutest way. Her short, wavy hair and minimal makeup lent her an easy, laidback look.

Check out a few more pictures from Amy's engagement bash:

George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports. The actress was earlier linked with Ekk Deewana Tha (2012) co-star Prateik Babbar.

On the work front, Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2). She is now looking for roles that allow her to not go overboard with make-up. Amy, who rose to fame in Bollywood with 2012's Ekk Deewana Tha, has joined the list of personalities who have teamed up with PETA, such as Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Amrita Rao, R Madhavan, Murali Kartik and Rahul Sharma.

