Watch video: Amy Jackson flaunts her baby bump at the beach

bollywood

Amy Jackson, who recently announced that she's pregnant, has been routinely sharing pictures and videos on social media that star her baby bump. And we love the posts!

Amy Jackson. Pic/instagram.com/iamamyjackson

Ever since Amy Jackson shared the news of the pregnancy through a lovely Instagram post, the world has been quite excited and eager for more pictures of the baby mama and her fiance George Panayiotou. And Amy Jackson hasn't disappointed. The Singh Is Bliing actress frequently shares updates about her life and work on Instagram, and the media is quick to take it all in.

Amy Jackson shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen posing in a bikini and a jacket at a beach. The actress has flaunted her baby bump in the video too.

Doesn't Amy look beautiful? The pregnancy glow suits her well! Amy Jackson has shared a couple of other pictures of her showing off her cute baby bump.

The actress is in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou and is soon throwing an engagement bash for her family and friends. Talking about this, a source told Filmfare and revealed that she is getting engaged on May 5 and soon thereafter will be getting married.

