Amy Jackson announces her pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

bollywood

Actress Amy Jackson shared a beautiful post on social media with her fiance and announced her pregnancy

Amy Jackson shared this picture with George on her Instagram account

Model-turned-actress Amy Jackson is on seventh heaven as she announced a piece of special news about her life with her followers. The actress, who is engaged to multi-millionaire hotelier, George Panayiotou broke the news of her pregnancy on social media. Amy took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself with fiance George to reveal the news.

Sharing a silhouette with George, Amy Jackson wrote, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one [sic]." With this post, we are guessing that the actress has revealed her due date as well, by calling the baby the 'Libra one'!

Amy Jackson got engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou in Zambia in January 2019. She had shared a picture with the Victoria Falls as the backdrop to announce her engagement. Talking about George, he is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels.

On the work front, Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

Amy, who rose to fame in Bollywood with 2012's Ekk Deewana Tha, has even joined the list of personalities who have teamed up with PETA, such as Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Amrita Rao, R Madhavan, Murali Kartik and Rahul Sharma.

Also Read: Amy Jackson's jaw-dropping picture is setting the internet ablaze

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates