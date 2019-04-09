Pregnant Amy Jackson to throw engagement bash with boyfriend George Panayiotou on this date!

bollywood

Amy Jackson, who announced her pregnancy a few days ago, is all set to throw an engagement bash with boyfriend George Panayiotou on May 5. Read on to know more details

Amy Jackson with her boyfriend. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamamyjackson.

Last week, Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy to the world through a beautiful Instagram post. The actress is in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou and is soon throwing an engagement bash for her family and friends. Talking about this, a source told Filmfare and revealed that she is getting engaged on May 5 and thereafter, soon there are wedding bells for her.

The source further said that Amy wants a serene Greek wedding. The engagement party, which will be a grand and a lavish one, will be held at their London home on May 5, 2019.

Their engagement invite, according to the entertainment portal reads, 'We would love to invite you to our home to celebrate our engagement and to kickstart Summer 2019.' While it further adds, 'Dress code: Classy Chic. Timing: 4 pm till late.'

Amy Jackson got engaged to hotelier boyfriend George Panayiotou in Zambia on New Year's day. And, the couple is now throwing an engagement party to celebrate their happiness. George is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports. The actress was earlier linked with Ekk Deewana Tha (2012) co-star Prateik Babbar.

Apparently, Amy has invited all her friends from Mumbai and Bollywood, too.

Amy, who rose to fame in Bollywood with 2012's Ekk Deewana Tha, has even joined the list of personalities who have teamed up with PETA, such as Lara Dutta, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Amrita Rao, R Madhavan, Murali Kartik and Rahul Sharma.

