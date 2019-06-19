Aamir Khan purchases property worth Rs 35 crore for this reason

bollywood

Aamir Khan has invested in an office space in Santacruz, Mumbai. The per square feet rate of the office premises is Rs 37,854

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has invested heavily in a property in the suburban area of Santacruz in Mumbai. According to a report in DNA, the actor has purchased that property for commercial purposes with the rate of Rs 37,854 per sq ft. The report further states that Aamir has bought four office units – three on the second floor and the fourth one on the third floor – in a building named Prime Plaza, reports the publication. Aamir paid Rs 2.1 crore as the stamp duty.

The daily also suggests that he may have gone for this property as the structure is close to his residence. Apparently, the deal has been registered under the name of Khan's firm Aamir Khan Production Pvt Ltd, which currently has an office at Khar, and was signed by his mother Zeenat Tahir Hussain Khan.

Following are the details as per the report:

Location: SV Road, Santacruz West

Building: Prime Plaza

Acquired: 3 on the 2nd floor, one on the 3rd floor

Total area: 9,246 sqft

Per sqft rate: Rs 37,854

Aamir Khan was in a hunt for this space since a very long time now says the source, who also revealed, "Because of the location and such huge office space, he immediately went for it."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are apparently set to join forces again for the latter's passion project, Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks 1994 hit Forrest Gump, we're told, will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest.

A source says, "The chemistry between the characters must be effortless. Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then."

Director Advait Chandan's offering goes on floors in October ahead of the shooting of Karan Johar's Takht, also featuring Kapoor.

