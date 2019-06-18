Watch video: Navya Naveli Nanda working out on the New York sidewalk will fill you with awe

bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda is a fitness enthusiast and the star kid has now left her fans in awe of her latest workout regime on the New York sidewalk

Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Nikhil Nanda's elder child, Navya Naveli Nanda has time and again ruled the headlines. On Monday, this star kid left everyone in awe of her, by sharing a new fitness video. Navya's workout session is here to leave you pumping with jest and workout in style this week.

Navya Nanda Naveli working out vigorously with a lot of enthusiasm looks extremely contagious. Wearing a neon sports bra, paired with grey yoga pants and hair tied all up, Navya makes this entire drill look like a cakewalk. Though, it is surely not!

Navya's fan club shared the video and wrote: "#fitness #navyananda #navyanavelinanda [sic]"

Navya Naveli recently occupied a spot on the list of trends after rumours of her rapport with Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan surfaced on social media. However, Meezaan, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Malaal, clarified that Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a "good friend" and told Mumbai Mirror: "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in any relationship with anyone."

Also Read: Photos: Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor make merry at a bash

Navya is reportedly studying at New York's Fordham University, and this actress has not yet featured in films or on television. Though her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda has made it clear about not entering into Bollywood, the star kid has no plans to work in the near future with big directors. On the work front, Navya turned muse for her mother's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising last year.

Also Read: Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan on dating Navya Naveli Nanda: She's a really good friend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates