Photos: Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor make merry at a bash

Star kids, Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor were seen enjoying at designer Prabal Gurung's bash

Navya Nanda, Prabal Gurung and Khushi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/troublewithprabal

Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are the new buddies in town. The two star kids were recently seen partying together at designer Prabal Gurung's party. The two looked stunning and uber-chic. Both, Navya and Khushi were seen in shades of pastels as they accompanied Prabal for a selfie that featured straight on his Instagram account with the caption: "Beauty and the beasts!"

Gauri Khan, too, had posted pictures from Prabal Gurung's bash, and the photo had bigwigs Karan Johar and fitness advocator, Natasha Poonawalla. She captioned the photo as, "One of those nights…[sic]."

View this post on Instagram One of those nights... @karanjohar @natasha.poonawalla @prabalgurung A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onOct 4, 2018 at 10:01pm PDT

Well, coming back to Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi, this is not the first time that they got along for a glitzy party. Earlier, too, they were spotted having lunch in New York. Janhvi Kapoor's fan page on Instagram had shared the video from New York.

A week ago, Prabal Gurung had shared a photo of Navya from Como, Italy and wrote, "Future is in good hands. The chicest & my absolutely favourite @navyananda in one of my favourite pieces we've ever created. Darling N, Como was lit because of you xPG [sic]."

While Khushi is generally seen with sister Janhvi for Bollywood outings and major parties, Navya generally keeps a guarded and a low profile. She was recently seen with mother Shweta Nanda Bachchan and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan at mom's fashion label's launch.

