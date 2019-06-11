Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan on dating Navya Naveli Nanda: She's a really good friend

bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Malaal is already in the news for his rumoured affair with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda

Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Picture Courtesy: Instagram.

Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan is all geared to taste the waters of glitz and glamour with his debut film, Malaal. This film is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which also features his niece, Sharmin Segal. There are many pros and cons of being in this business, one of them being link-ups with the co-actors and friends.

Meezaan is already being linked to Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Rumours are rife that Meezan is dating Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter. However, during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Meezan was asked if this news holds any truth, this is what he said. "We're from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone," said the Bollywood aspirant.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸: @rohanshrestha A post shared by Meezaan (@meezaanj) onJun 9, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

Also, in 2017 Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted with a mystery guy for a movie date, and speculations were strong that the guy in question was Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan.

View this post on Instagram All smiles A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda® FC (@naavyananda) onSep 17, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

Talking about Meezaan, his debut film, Malaal releases on July 5, 2019, whereas, Navya aspires no Bollywood dream. The star kid is currently completing her education.

