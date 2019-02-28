Navya Naveli Nanda stuns in a thigh-high slit dress at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet

bollywood-fashion

Navya Naveli Nanda's look from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony is going viral

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani is getting married to Shloka Mehta. The couple along with the family is currently in Switzerland's St Moritz to celebrate their pre-wedding functions. The whole of Bollywood has gathered at St Moritz to be a part of this function. Several photos and videos of Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and others have been doing the rounds.

A picture of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda from the sangeet ceremony is floating on social media. The picture of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter was shared by a fan club of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

In the picture, Navya Naveli Nanda is dressed in a black sequinned thigh-high slit dress. Navya looks absolutely stunning in this outfit, which she has paired with a white fur wrap and black ankle strap heels. The fan club shared the post and captioned: "The ever so gorgeous, Navya Nanda for the Ambani Bash last night! Ain't she a stunner?! For those who don't know, she's the granddaughter of the legend, Mr Amitabh Bachchan [sic]."

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, other celebrities from the tinsel town, who are stationed at St Moritz for the Ambani's function are Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan amongst others in Switzerland.

Here are some more photos of celebrities in Switzerland:

Amonsgt the videos circulating on social media of Chainsmokers and Coldplay performing at the function, another video of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar grooving on Galla Goodiyaan song is also doing the rounds.

