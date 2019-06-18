Here's Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on dubbing The Lion King with son, Aryan

hollywood

Shah Rukh Khan is elated to work with his son Aryan Khan for the dubbing of The Lion King. SRK took to his Instagram account to share his reaction

Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is super-excited to dub for the Lion King with his elder son, Aryan Khan, and this is what makes this feat all the more special for the superstar. Shah Rukh and Aryan will be lending their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film The Lion King.

"Glad to be a part of this journey...a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba," SRK tweeted on Monday. "The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'Incredible' and this time around it is even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it July 19 onwards," he added.

Adding further, the Raees star said that his entire family loves The Lion King. "It holds a very special place in our hearts. As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son Simba," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Here's the trailer of the film:

"The legacy of Lion King is timeless, and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this," he said.

On the occasion of Father's Day coinciding with the India-Pakistan World Cup match, the Zero actor had shared a picture of himself and Aryan donning Indian cricket jerseys. While the actor's t-shirt read 'Mufasa', Aryan's had 'Simba' printed on it. This announcement came after a day he shared this photo.

The trailer of the film features our favourite characters in new avatars while keeping the essence of the classic alive. The trailer opens with a young Simba and Nala exploring the elephant graveyard, where they encounter a band of hyenas. In the next scene, Mufasa can be seen advising Simba on how he can become a better King in the future. The trailer ends with Timon and Pumbaa merrily singing the classic 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'.

From the trailer, it seems like the upcoming film is a shot-by-shot remake of the 1994 animated film. With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is helmed by Jon Favreau.

From the director of all time blockbuster The Jungle Book, Jon Favreau's live-action version of The Lion King releases on July 19, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

IANS