Jennifer Winget on Code M: Was sold on the concept in the first meeting

Jennifer Winget shares her excitement about playing a military officer in her maiden web project, Code M

Jennifer Winget

Reporting to the shoot of an Ekta Kapoor production is not out of the ordinary for her. But Jennifer Winget admits that headlining Code M, the latest offering from ALTBalaji, is a novel experience. The eight-part thriller, also featuring Tanuj Virwani, sees her play a military lawyer — a first in her 17-year-long career.

"Wearing a uniform comes with a certain responsibility. You command respect. I thought it [the role] would be an interesting and a much-needed challenge," says Winget, recounting how the part of Monica Mehra, an Army lawyer investigating a case on a militant, landed in her lap. "Initially, Ekta called me to discuss another role. I told her about the kind of role I was seeking, and within a couple of weeks, she offered this part to me. I was sold on the concept and the powerful character in the first meeting."

What followed was extensive training to render her fit for the action sequences in the series. "I also needed to work on my body language to suit that of an Army officer. Luckily, I had a dedicated team who helped me achieve that. Plus, we have Army personnel on set to guide us on the do's and don'ts, to keep it as authentic as possible."

Code M may mark the actor's digital debut, but she doesn't understand the hoopla about being web-bound. "At the end of the day, it's all about acting. The medium has changed, but my job hasn't. I will put in as much effort for this project as I have done for my previous shows."

