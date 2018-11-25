Jennifer Winget: Will be back with something new, exciting

television

As Jennifer Winget starrer show Bepannah is going off the air, the actress assured her fans that she will come back soon with something more exciting onscreen

Jennifer Winget

As television actress Jennifer Winget starrer show Bepannah is going off the air, the actress assured her fans that she will come back soon with something more exciting onscreen. "...I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar...," Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

Confirming the end of the show, Jennifer poured out her heart and thanked her fans for giving abundant love to her character of Zoya. She said: "All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, 'Bepannaah', you can't help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling.

"Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least... This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here."

It has been reported that Jennifer and her co-star Harshad Chopra, shot down the idea of continuing the show on digital platforms, due to which the show is going off the air. The Colors' show, which also starred actors like Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khattar and Shehban Azim, started its journey in March.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever