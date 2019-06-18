Shraddha Kapoor loves the rains and this is the reason why!

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media to share a picture which was posted by her fan club. The picture is a collage of the most iconic moments when the actress was happily shooting in the rains

One of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor has a strong and charming connection with the drizzling rains and the testimony to the same is some of the most iconic memories that the actress has given us through her films. To prove it all, the actress calls it her season and is making the world swoon over some of the memorable film sequences.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to share a picture which was posted by her fan club. The picture is a collage of the most iconic moments when the actress was happily shooting in the rains and she wrote, "My season is here"

The actress looks happy and giggly in all the pictures and will surely remind you of all her hits, playfully drenched in the rains. It's incredible how she has become a favourite amongst the fans - from Aashiqui 2 to Baaghi, Shraddha has stayed synonymous with the heavenly monsoons!

The actress has given some of the most iconic songs in the rains in films namely, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi and Half Girlfriend. Surprisingly, all these songs became the most loved songs of the season and they depicted romance and rhythm, which has also made the actress the most relatable actress in Bollywood. Shraddha danced like a star in all of them and impressed her fans to the fullest.

The Stree actress time and again treats her audience with her lovely selfies, her workout and style goals. Her presence across social media is immense and she continues to be one of the most-liked actresses all across. This year, the multitalented star is busy shooting multiple films and is hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her roles.

Her upcoming action-drama Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

