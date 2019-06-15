Shraddha Kapoor gives us interesting insights on playing a bold cop avatar in Saaho

regional-cinema

Shraddha Kapoor who has created a huge buzz with her bold stare while holding a gun in the poster of her upcoming movie, Saaho, gives us interesting insights on playing a bold cop avatar

Shraddha Kapoor, the most relatable actress of the Bollywood Industry who has created a huge buzz with her bold stare while holding a gun in the poster of her most anticipated upcoming movie, 'Saaho', gives us interesting insights on playing a bold cop avatar in 'Saaho'.

Talking about her never seen before cop avatar, the great dancer and singer shares, "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. "

The super elated actress who always looked forward to playing the role of a cop further says, "But definitely essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one."

Shraddha is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

A fresh pairing for the industry, Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor have given an action-packed and fast-paced teaser to delight their fans with some glimpses from the movie and ever since its release, the fans cannot stop gushing over the overall chemistry and action sequences that the teaser promises.

Saaho teaser has a perfect blend of quirky jokes, fast-paced bike chases and gunfights to get your adrenaline rushing. The teaser has set the audience excited for this humongous action film. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

Saaho, a high octane action thriller will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

