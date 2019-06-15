Neil Patrick Harris turns 46: 10 awesome Barney Stinson quotes

Updated: Jun 15, 2019, 08:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As Neil Patrick Harris turns 46 today, we celebrate his birthday by listing Barney Stinson's 10 awesome quotes!

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris first won our hearts as a teenager in TV series 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' and then with his uber cool quotient as Barney Stinson in American sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother'. As the versatile actor turns 46 today, we celebrate his birthday by listing Barney Stinson's 10 awesome quotes!

A photo posted by HIMYM (@himymposts) onJul 14, 2013 at 8:42am PDT

 

 

A photo posted by @therealhowimetyourmother onJun 7, 2015 at 1:41pm PDT

 

 

A photo posted by HIMYM (@himymposts) onJul 3, 2013 at 7:21am PDT

 

 

A photo posted by HIMYM (@himymposts) onSep 8, 2013 at 7:25am PDT

 

 

A photo posted by HIMYM (@himymposts) onJun 28, 2013 at 1:08pm PDT

 

 

A photo posted by HIMYM (@himymposts) onOct 5, 2013 at 9:20am PDT

 

 

A photo posted by @therealhowimetyourmother onJun 5, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

 

 

A photo posted by HIMYM (@himymposts) onMay 28, 2014 at 9:33am PDT

 

