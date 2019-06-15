Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani gets a special request for Fukrey 3

bollywood

Actor Pulkit Samrat, who was one of the lead cast of the film Fukrey requested the filmmaker to make another sequel for the franchise

Director Ritesh Sidhwani, who delivered back to back successful projects, released one of his successful franchises Fukrey, six years ago. Actor Pulkit Samrat, who was one of the lead cast of the film has requested the filmmaker to make another sequel for the franchise.

Ritesh Sidhwani's Fukrey was a sleeper hit when it was released. Later, the filmmaker released its sequel, which gained a lot of appreciation not only critically but also at the box office.

It has been six years since the super hit Fukrey released and marking this occasion, Pulkit Samrat shared a throwback snap with both the producers of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with the lead actors, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Pulkit himself.

The actor posted the picture and wrote, "#6YearsOfFukrey A journey close to my heart. A family, that’s even closer! Let’s get part 3 soooooon ppl!! @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @walky_talkies @richachadha_ priyaanand @vishakhasingh55 #PankajTripathi."

Interestingly the hashtag #6yearsoffukrey was trending on social media too.

The character Chucha, Hunny and Bholi Punjaban were the most iconic characters, which got a lot of popularity after the first film of the franchise released.

The producer also gave us a dose of hint confirming Mirzapur season 2 as well. Ritesh Sidhwani recently delivered a hit with Gully Boy and Made in Heaven as the producer which have been a huge success along with Inside Edge. Ever since the drop of sneak peeks, the audience is already excited for the second season of Inside Edge, which is expected to release this year and looking at the overwhelming response, Ritesh does not fail to time and again share the glimpses for the audience.

After the huge success of Gully Boy on the work front, the producer’s next will be the second seasons of the popular series Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, KGF and Inside Edge along with the movie, Toofan.

