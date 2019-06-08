Ritesh Sidhwani takes a trip down the memory lane at Wagah Border; shares a glimpse

bollywood

Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the leadings producers of Bollywood. Having delivered stellar hits throughout his career, the producer recently got nostalgic as he visited Wagah border

Ritesh Sidhwani

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the leadings producers of Bollywood. Having delivered stellar hits throughout his career, the producer recently got nostalgic as he visited Wagah border, recently.

The producer visited the border site and shared a video of locals dancing to his film's song Koi Kahe. Delighted by the sight of his music enthralling the audience beyond the borders, he shared, "There couldn't have been a better picturisation for Koi Kahe than this! #WagahBorder #musichasnoborders. #DilChahtaHai #KoiKahe"

He also mentioned that this is the best picturisation for this song. Wagah border is a boundary which marks the demarcation of India and Pakistan. The film Dil Chahta Hai is an evergreen cult classic, having an everlasting impression on the audience even today. Dil Chahta Hai was released in 2001, on the whole, it found patronage and flavor of the youth from Mumbai city.

Riding high on the success of his recent hits, the producer has several projects in the pipeline. Ritesh Sidhwani has given great hits like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne do which is always a treat to watch and now he is all set for season 2 of Inside Edge while the season 3 shoot has started. Both the second and third seasons of Mirzapur will be finished this year while the second season of Made In Heaven is being written.

Recently, the producer had shared the behind the scenes video from Mirzapur Season 2, which left all the Mirzapur fans in uber excitement. Mirzapur Season two greenlit right after the first Season’s overwhelming performance with the meal peeks already getting the fans excited.

After the huge success of Gully Boy on the work front, the producer's next will be the second seasons of the popular series Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, KGF and Inside Edge along with the movie, Toofan.

Also Read: Ritesh Sidhwani's Inside Edge season 2 promises sharper edges this time

Top Entertainment Stories Of The Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates