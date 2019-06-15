See Photo: Malaika Arora tries something new, crazy and fun in gym

bollywood

Malaika Arora's gym trainer Namrata Purohit posted pictures of the Munni Badnam Hui girl 'trying something new' in the gym, and boy are we impressed!

Pic: Instagram/@namratapurohit

Malaika Arora is a fitness icon and nobody can deny this fact. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit. Extreme weather conditions also do not stop this 'gymoholic' from attaining the perfect physique and staying fit.

Recently, her trainer Namrata Purohit posted pictures of Arora 'trying something new' in the gym, and boy are we impressed! In the pictures, we can see Malaika and her trainer doing pilates, which improves flexibility and strengthens the core. Malaika sported a black sports bra and black gym leggings for her workout session. Namrata captioned it as, "And we stretch! Fun Friday with Malaika Arora. Always trying something new, crazy and fun!".

Malaika Arora is a known gym freak. She is a fitness icon and advocates yoga, pilates and other forms of workouts regularly. She is regularly spotted to the gym to get in a workout quite frequently. And all that hard work shows in the way she looks and the grace with which she carries herself.

Malaika Arora is on an all-time high as international icon Jennifer Lopez and many other renowned names have together invested in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA. Talking about it, she told IANS, "I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach."

On the Bollywood front, Malaika was last seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie Pataakha.

