Aamir Khan wishes the most beautiful woman on earth!

Aamir Khan posted a picture of his entire family from Dharamshala, where they are celebrating the 85th birthday of his mother Zeenat Hussain

Aamir Khan posted a picture of his entire family from Dharamshala, where they are celebrating the 85th birthday of his mother Zeenat Hussain. The actor gave a surprise to his mother by inviting all the close relatives to celebrate her birthday.

He took to his social media and posted a picture of almost more than 50 family members, which included, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao with her parents, son Junaid, and Azad with daughter Ira, along with director Mansoor Khan, sisters Nikhat Khan, Farhat Khan, Nuzhat Khan and Amin Hajee with the twin Karim Hajee amongst others.

Aamir posted the image online and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!!"

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!!

The actor has always delighted his fans with some great movies like Dangal which rocked at the box office and even the Chinese markets, on the work front. With remarkable roles and wins at the Box-office, which have been a constant for Aamir with his projects.

Aamir Khan is known for his cult classic movies. Not just 3 Idiots, he is known to start trends with his films like Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, amongst the rest.

On Aamir Khan's birthday, the actor announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha as his next which has already been creating the buzz as one of the most awaited projects and is set to release on Christmas, the next year 2020.

Aamir Khan is known for his versatility and perseverance through various characters from a range of portrayals such as a romantic hero, an efficient police officer, a father amongst the rest. In a first of its kind, Aamir will slip into a character and is set to deliver yet another never done before role with his upcoming next.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit film Forrest Gump. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. The actor will begin shooting for the film in October this year.

Aamir Khan's production in collaboration with Viacom has already brought the rights to make the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump from Paramount Pictures. Aamir has also revealed that he has been obsessed with Forrest Gump.

