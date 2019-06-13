Aamir Khan's daughter Ira confirms relationship with this musician! See mushy photos

bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan stays away from the limelight but manages to grab headlines every now and then. In an Ask Me session on Instagram, the star kid confirmed that she is dating musician Mishaal Kirpalani

Ira Khan with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/khan.ira

There's a lot of scrutiny in the lives of star kids. Be it Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Taimur Ali Khan or Misha Kapoor. The social media is abuzz by their pictures and information. The latest star kid to grab the headlines is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Ira Khan is quite active on social media and often keeps sharing pictures from her daily life. Recently, she indulged in an #AskMe Anything session on Instagram. During this session, one of her followers asked Ira if she was single or dating somebody. To which, the star kid without showing any hesitance shared a picture of herself with musician-boyfriend, Mishaal Kirpalani. In the picture, Ira is seen hugging Mishaal and tagged him in it.

Take a look:

This isn't the only one but there are several other pictures shared by Ira on her Instagram account.

Ira recently got herself inked, she wrote: "If we won't, who will?" The picture also highlighted her belly piercing along with her first tattoo.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the family, Simba. A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) onJan 27, 2019 at 12:06am PST

Well, this picture is proof that the two are head over heels in love with each other.

This picture is from January 2017, where they look lost into each other's eyes. While sharing this picture, Ira had written, "Thanks for always making me laugh. Even when it's freezing cold outside and I'm not equipped."

Don't they look good together! We wonder if daddy Aamir Khan has given his stamp of approval.

