Ira Khan turns 21 and papa Aamir shares a heartfelt post on Instagram

bollywood

Aamir Khan, who is known as Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood, is also a perfect father, and his recent post for daughter Ira Khan on the occasion of her birthday is proof enough!

Aamir Khan and Ira Khan/picture courtesy: Aamir Khan's Instagram account

Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife Reena, Ira Khan turned a year older on May 10, and the proud father shared an emotional post on social media. Mr Perfectionist has a perfect way to wish his baby girl, for whom, she is still a little one!

Aamir Khan wrote on the Instagram: "Happy 21st @khan.ira !!! Can't believe you got there so fast! You will always remain at 6 for me! Love you. Papa. [sic]" In the picture, Aamir is seen in his Mangal Panday avatar, which had long hair and a moustachioed look during the shoot of the film. Ira looks super adorable in a pretty Indian attire in the picture. Take a look.

Even Ira shared her childhood pictures on her birthday with her BFF. She wrote: "HOW CUTE ARE THESE PICTURES?! I didn't even know they existed. Thank you @sehuhegde we were such cool kids [sic]"

Though Ira has not yet made her Bollywood debut, none of the parents has revealed any details about her career plans in the world of showbiz.

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan grabbed a lot of attention with her social media PDA with her alleged boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. Ira shared photos of her spring break from Santa Barbara, California with Mishaal and wrote: "Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani's, which of course, I piled onto (sic)"

Also Read: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan with her alleged boyfriend are breaking the internet

Mishaal Kirpalani, going by his Instagram bio, is an artist, music composer. He has been sharing a lot of videos of his compositions on the social media handle.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan recently announced his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump as his next project. Laal Singh Chaddha is touted as much-anticipated films of Aamir since his last outing Thugs of Hindostan failed to create its charm at the box office and in the hearts of the audience. The film is set to release during Christmas, in the next year 2020.

The film is written by Atul Kulkarni which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha proves that he is most comfortable working with his own team

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates