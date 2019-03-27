Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and with her alleged boyfriend is breaking the internet

Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 12:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan sent her fans in a tizzy with photos of her alleged boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.

Ira Khan with Mishaal Kirpalani (Pic/Instagrammed by Ira Khan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has grabbed eyeballs for her latest Instagram photos with her alleged boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. Ira shared photos of her spring break from Santa Barbara, California with Mishaal and wrote: "Hope your Spring Break was sunny and smiley as @mishaalkirpalani's, which of course, I piled onto (sic)"

In one of the pictures from the set, Mishaal is seen planting a kiss on Ira's forehead and well, that sent netizens into a tizzy. Fans are still wondering if the starkid is dating Mishaal.

Well, Mishaal is definitely someone special in Ira's life. Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of hers with Mishaal plus the adorable captions.

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kirpalani (Pic/Instagrammed by Ira Khan)

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kirpalani (Pic/Instagrammed by Ira Khan)

The teddy was gifted by Mishaal to Ira in December 2018. She wrote: "ALWAYS WANTED A TEDDY BIGGER THAN ME!!Thanks for the best Christmas/New Year gift ever (sic)" Mishaal replied saying, "Love You"

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kirpalani (Pic/Instagrammed by Ira Khan)

 

Check out a few more posts of Ira with Mishaal:

 
 
 
Welcome to the family, Simba.

New Year's is such a weird concept. But we go along with it anyway. And its fun.. So Happy New Year!âÂ¤

Thanks for always making me laugh. Even when its freezing cold outside and I'm not equipped. âÂ¤

HiðÂÂÂ

Mishaal Kirpalani, going by his Instagram bio, is an artist, music composer. He has been sharing a lot of videos of his compositions on the social media handle. And yes, his Instagram page too is filled with Ira and his lovey-dovey pictures!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
CharmerðÂÂÂ

Leaving all my baggage behind

Aren't these pictures super-adorable?

