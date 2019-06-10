Will Aamir Khan unveil his Laal Singh Chaddha look anytime soon?

bollywood

Fans are excited to witness Aamir Khan's new look in Laal Singh Chaddha!

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has a legacy of powerful and strong films to his credits, which have been blockbusters all across. After Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir is currently gearing up for his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha and fans can't wait to see his new look. The actor recently on his birthday announced the film and piqued the excitement of the audience.

Aamir Khan has seldom failed to leave his audiences jaw dropped with his stellar looks in his films. Be it Mahavir Singh Phogat from the film Dangal, where he had gained weight and played the role of an aged man, or an alien from the movie, PK or the iconic Sanjay Singhania from Ghajini where he sported tattoo and worked on his abs, Aamir Khan's physical transformation is something his fans always look forward to seeing.

Also View Photos: From Bharat to Dangal: Bollywood stars and their drastic filmy makeovers

Buzz is that Aamir is donning another one for his next. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see how will Laal Singh Chaddha look?

Aamir Khan's production in collaboration with Viacom has already brought the rights to make the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump from Paramount Pictures. Aamir has also revealed that he has been obsessed with Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks's 1994 hit film Forrest Gump. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame. The actor will begin shooting for the film in October this year.

Also Check Out: Do you know these films of Aamir Khan?

Top stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates