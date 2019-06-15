IIT students find Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 inauthentic; to file a fresh suit to stall the release

bollywood

Irked by Anand Kumar's alleged false claims for biopic, IIT students to seek stay on Hrithik Roshan's Super 30

Hrithik Roshan. (Right) Anand Kumar. Pic/Satej Shinde

Eight months after the Guwahati High Court issued a notice to mathematician Anand Kumar to respond to the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati students, the latter may file a fresh suit to stall the release of Super 30.

Kumar, whose life has inspired the making of the Hrithik Roshan- starrer, has apparently not responded to the PIL. The students — Avinash Baro, Bikash Das, Monjit Doley and Dhaniram Taw — question how a film celebrating his life can hit screens in the wake of the case. Amit Goyal, legal counsel of the students tells mid-day that while they aren't "fully aware" of the facts represented in the film, the promotional teaser is sufficient to indicate that Kumar is being celebrated.

"[The film] seems inauthentic. We never sought to damage the film, but [Kumar] has a court case against him. His reply [to the PIL] doesn't [address] the allegations completely." The fact that Kumar has reportedly celebrated the success of his course, Super 30 — which touts to enable underprivileged kids get admission into the IIT course — has not gone down well with the students. They demanded that he reveal the name of the 26 students of the 30, who, he says, successfully got admission in IIT in 2018.

Goyal adds, "He is yet to reveal the names to the court. In such a scenario, this movie can send out an incorrect message." That the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film despite him uprising them of the situation, has also bothered the team. The IIT students had previously suggested that Kumar's false indications were encouraging students to apply for his Super 30 course. However, during the application, he would direct them to first take admission in his institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, after shelling out Rs 33,000. mid-day reached out to producers Reliance Entertainment, HRX Films and Sajid Nadiadwala, who didn't revert till the time of going to press.

Super 30 is expected to hit screens on July 12.

