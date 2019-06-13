Super 30: Hrithik Roshan's Jugraafiya song to be out tomorrow

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 will drop its first song, 'Jugraafiya', which will be a soulful track, tomorrow, June 14. The movie has already created excitement amongst Hrithik fans and the song will set the mood right for the audience.

The movie, Super 30, is one of the most-awaited films of 2019, which is inspired by mathematical and global influencer Anand Kumar, where Hrithik Roshan will be essaying his character who helps 30 plus students every year to crack the IIT-JEE exams, which are touted to be one of the most difficult exams in the nation.

With just a small comical video which shows the map of India which later turns into a heart shape revealing the song's name stating that all roads lead to love, came out! The fans are going gaga over the superstar's yet another stellar performance in a never seen before avatar in Super 30's trailer, while he has created a legacy for himself with challenging roles.

The actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari maths teacher by hitting the right chords with the strong accent. A story of the triumph of the spirit, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a teacher with a de-glam look, which is winning appreciation from all across. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year".

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

