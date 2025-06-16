The Congress President shared a media report on X claiming that for the first time, the government has capped spending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at 60 per cent of its annual allocation for the initial half of financial year 2025-26

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the Modi government is attempting to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), asserting that cuts to the scheme's implementation constitute a "crime against the Constitution."

According to PTI, the Congress President shared a media report on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that, for the first time, the government has capped spending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at 60 per cent of its annual allocation for the initial half of the financial year 2025-26.

In a Hindi post on X, Kharge stated, "The Modi government is trying to destroy MGNREGA, the lifeline of the poor. The Modi government has now fixed the limit of MGNREGA expenditure at 60 percent for the first six months of the year." He further contended that imposing cuts on MGNREGA, which guarantees the Right to Work under the Constitution, is a "crime against the Constitution."

Posing questions on behalf of the Congress, Kharge inquired whether the Modi government's actions are driven by a desire to withhold approximately Rs 25,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, funds that would otherwise need to be disbursed separately in the subsequent financial year when demand is typically high towards the year's end, as reported by PTI.

"Since MGNREGA is a demand-driven scheme, what happens if there is a surge in demand during the first half in case of disasters or adverse weather conditions? Will not imposing such a cap hurt the poor who depend on MGNREGA for their livelihood?" Kharge asked.

He also questioned the implications if the limit is exceeded, asking whether states would be compelled to deny employment despite demand, or if workers would be forced to work without payment.

Kharge further queried whether it is true that, according to a recent report, only 7 per cent of families have received the promised 100 days of work. "Why were nearly 7 crore registered workers excluded from MGNREGA on the condition of Aadhaar-based payment? Why was the MGNREGA budget allocated the least in the total budget in 10 years? Why is the anti-poor Modi government hell-bent on oppressing MGNREGA workers?" he demanded.

Kharge concluded by stating that the reduction in MGNREGA expenditure is a severe blow inflicted by the Modi government on the lives of every poor person, adding that the Congress will vehemently oppose this.

He reiterated the Congress's two firm demands: "First, a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day should be fixed for MGNREGA workers. Second, there should be employment for at least 150 days in a year."

(With inputs from PTI)