Congress slams Centre for abstaining from UNGA ceasefire vote on Gaza

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The party also demanded answers from the government on whether India has abandoned its principled stand against war, against genocide, and for justice

The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre for abstaining from voting during the UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza and alleged that India’s foreign policy is in shambles.

The party also demanded answers from the government on whether India has abandoned its principled stand against war, against genocide, and for justice.


“It is shameful and disappointing that our government has chosen to abstain on the UN motion for the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza,” said Congress MP from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi, “This is a tragic reversal of our anti-colonial legacy. “


“It is now increasingly evident that our Foreign Policy is in shambles. Perhaps, PM Modi must now take a call on his EAM’s repeated blunders and set some accountability,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“Have we abandoned India’s consistent stand advocating for a ceasefire, peace, and dialogue in the Middle East and West Asia?” he asked. Echoing similar sentiments, AICC general secretary, KC Venugopal said, “India always stood for peace, justice, and human dignity. But today, India stands alone as the only country in South Asia, BRICS, and SCO to abstain on a UNGA resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. He called on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to explain what had changed in the last six months that led India from supporting a ceasefire to abstaining from the vote.

