Alaia Furniturewalla on Jawani Janeman: I love to over-prepare

Set to debut with Saif Ali Khan, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla on spending days on the set of Jawani Janeman ahead of leg

Pooja Bedi with daughter Alaia

If the social media posts that have acquired umpteen followers is testimony, Alaia Furniturewalla is surprisingly comfortable before the camera.

Yet, Pooja Bedi's daughter knows that facing the lens for her social media shenanigans isn't quite the same as doing so for her upcoming debut, Jawani Janeman, especially when she's paired alongside industry bigwigs, including Saif Ali Khan. "It's daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance," chirps Furniturewalla, who plays Khan's daughter in Nitin Kakkar's coming-of-age comedy.



Saif Ali Khan

"I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for London a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better. I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would [be apt] for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the camera."

Furniturewalla will join Khan, who is already stationed at London, and begin working on enhancing their chemistry. "My first scene is on June 26. Nitin sir has worked with many new actors, and understands how to put us at ease. He told me to know my script, and my lines, well. All that preparation, he said, will translate into [a better act] when the cameras roll."

