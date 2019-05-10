Alaia F shares picture from her holiday in London

bollywood

Alaia F, who is currently vacationing in London has posted a dazzling picture on her social media account and the fan cannot keep calm

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is an internet sensation even before setting her foot in Bollywood. The aspiring debutant who is currently vacationing in London has posted a dazzling picture on her social media account and the fan cannot keep calm!

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alaia F wrote a quirky caption which every millennial would relate to. Sharing the same Alaia said, "It was really cold so idk why I was wearing this, but I think I did it for the 'gram? [sic]"

Even before her Bollywood debut, Alaia F has already turned into an internet sensation for her charming looks and fashion sense. But, the most interesting part about her Bollywood debut is that the diva has garnered this opportunity on her own credit. The actress who has amassed a huge fanbase on social media even before her debut and is making waves with her posts.

Not many of them know, but Alaia is also a trained Kathak dancer. The actress recently shared a video which showcases her excellence at the dance form. In a video shared by her Kathak guru, the actress is seen effortlessly executing the knee spin which is earning appreciation from her fans.

Sharing the video, her "kathak" teacher said, "Kathak knee spin beautifully executed by upcoming Bollywood actress Alaia F. A rather difficult step effortlessly done by her!" From her dancing skills to her rigorous workouts, Alaia F is ticking all boxes before stepping into the movie business.

Alaia who is Pooja Bedi's daughter will soon make her debut with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman, a film headlined by Saif Ali Khan. The actress will be portraying the role of Saif's daughter in the film. Alaia F is the youngest starlet on the block who has pleasantly surprised everyone with her debut film's announcement.

Talking about the debut Alaia had said, "I'm beyond excited!! And I'm really happy that I am starting out at a point when there is so much going on for actresses. Janhvi and Sara made their debut last year, this year it's Ananya, me and others. I think each of our film choices have been so different from each other's choices that it makes it all the more exciting. Our film industry has seen such a variety of films recently and I feel like all of us as newcomers are really embodying that variety too. Each one of us is bringing our own individuality and our own choices to the table. We aren't trying to fit in."

