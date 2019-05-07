Alaia F is off to London and the fans can't stop guessing what for!

bollywood

Alaia F, daughter of Pooja Bedi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in the film, Jawani Jaaneman

Alaia F shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Ranging to be one of the much-awaited debuts, Alaia F is off to London and the social media definitely anticipating all the reasons she could be traveling for! The starlet posted a story on her Instagram handle and shared snippets of her view from the flight quoting her destination as "London".

Announcing her Bollywood debut, Alaia F has already been creating all the buzz in the tinsel town and even took the excitement higher when the young starlet offered a piece of her dancing skills, in the past.

Gearing up for her first film, Alaia F is leaving no stone unturned to ace the skills to be the ideal star. The actress who has amassed a huge fanbase on social media even before her debut and is making waves with her posts.

Mastering her skills, Alaia is a trained Kathak dancer and the recent video showcases her excellence at the dance form. In a video shared by her Kathak guru, the actress is seen effortlessly executing the knee spin which is earning appreciation from her fans.

From her dancing skills to her rigorous workouts, Alaia F is ticking all boxes before stepping into the movie business.

Alaia, who is Pooja Bedi's daughter will soon make her debut with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman, a film headlined by Saif Ali Khan. The actress will be portraying the role of Saif's daughter in the film.

