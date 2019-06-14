Saaho teaser: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer crosses 60 million plus views

regional-cinema

A fresh pairing for the industry, Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor have given an action-packed and fast-paced teaser to delight their fans with some glimpses from the movie and ever since its release

Prabhas in Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho teaser has set the social media on fire with 60 million plus combined views in just a day since its release. The upcoming action movie has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year and gives a treat to the audience with the thrill and power punch of action.

The makers thanked the audience for the amazing response by sharing, "Unstoppable #SaahoTeaser hits whopping 60 Million digital views across all four languages in 24 hours. Experience the action here [sic]"

Saaho teaser has a perfect blend of quirky jokes, fast-paced bike chases and gunfights to get your adrenaline rushing. The teaser has set the audience excited for this humongous action film. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

