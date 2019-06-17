World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrities laud India as they defeat Pakistan

bollywood

India now as a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup. As soon as India registered the victory, congratulatory messages started to pour in on social media

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI ton. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

As soon as India registered the victory, congratulatory messages started to pour in on Twitter.

ICC also tweeted: "INDIA WIN They maintain their winning streak against Pakistan at the World Cup! #TeamIndia | #CWC19

ð INDIA WIN ð



They maintain their winning streak against Pakistan at the World Cup!#TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IN9fzmJHzT — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019

"Abhinandan Hindustan #IndVsPak #WorldCup2016," Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted.

"aur hm haiN kii baarishoN meN shooting nhiiN rkhte... #IndiavPakistan," Bollywood actor Richa Chadha tweeted.

"mujhe ek feeling aa rahi hai ki aaj pados mein bhut TV tootne vaale hai / :)," Bollywood actor Anupam Kher tweeted.

à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¡à¤¼à¥à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ TV à¤à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2019

"The writing is on the wall. Team India has outplayed and outsmarted every country they've played so far. My favourite colour is BLUE," singer Asha Bhosle tweeted.

The writing is on the wall. Team India has outplayed and outsmarted every country they’ve played so far. My favourite colour is BLUE ! — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 16, 2019

Out of the four matches, India has now won three and they have a total of seven points. The Men in blue have defeated South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand got abandoned due to rain.

India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22.

