Zeenat Aman joins the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus Panipat

Ashutosh Gowariker has pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in a host of powerhouses of talents for Panipat

What makes Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus – Panipat one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the year, apart from its historical subject, is undoubtedly the film's stellar star cast. The maverick director has pulled off a casting coup of sorts by roping in a host of powerhouses of talents. And now Ashutosh has managed another feat; he has brought on board the extremely talented, beautiful and legendary Zeenat Aman for an important part in his film.

Zeenat Aman will be seen in a special guest appearance in Panipat, where she will essay the feisty character – Sakina Begum. Sakina led the province of Hoshiyarganj and lived within the confines of her kingdom, away from the politics of the region. She played an important part in the battle of Panipat when the Peshwas turned to her for help.

Speaking about this latest addition to the stellar ensemble cast of the film, Ashutosh excitedly said, “It is an absolute honour and a fan moment to be directing Zeenatji. There are many many of her films that I have loved and especially her work in them. What is most fascinating about her, is her humility despite all the stardom.” Ashutosh further adds, “I am excited to reveal her look in the film now but can't.”

Interestingly, many years ago, Ashutosh had worked with Zeenat Aman as an actor in Anant Balani's 1989 mystery film – Gawaahi. The talented actress will begin shooting for Panipat by the end of this week.

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, and is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar's company – Vision World. The film is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.

