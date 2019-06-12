See photos: Arjun Kapoor turns on warrior mode for Panipat

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the right shape for his next, Panipat. The actor's new transformation is all to watch out for. As he gears up for the film, Arjun treated fans with his progress as he switches the 'warrior mode on.' He shared the pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.

One of the images in monochrome features the Ishaqzaade actor flaunting his chiselled body, highlighting his biceps at the same time. His diligence is reflected in his hard-earned fit body.

View this post on Instagram Warrior mode on !!! #panipat A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onJun 12, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

The actor has been giving his fans sneak peeks into his workout sessions lately. Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

Girlfriend Malaika Arora commented on Arjun's fit pic with the biceps emoji. Several other of Arjun industry friends also commented on the photo. Uncle Anil Kapoor said, "Phenomenal", while hitmaker Rohit Shetty commented, "Too good Arjun".

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted made average numbers at the box office. The film was received well by critics, however, audiences gave a thumbs down to the film, which is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Arjun will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

