Taimur Ali Khan sticks his tongue out while relaxing with mum Kareena and aunt Karisma
The Kapoor clan is having the time of their lives. Karisma Kapoor with kids Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are holidaying in London. Check out the latest picture that Karisma shared on Instagram
Karisma Kapoor with kids Samaira and Kiaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are holidaying in London. Karisma has been sharing some precious moments from the family vacay and we can't help but feel like we want to set off for a vacation of our own!
Karisma Kapoor recently shared a picture of herself with Kareena and Taimur, relaxing on lawn chairs. Taimur Ali Khan looks cuter than ever with his tongue out and standing in front of Kareena. Karisma captioned the image, "Lazy saturday... #holidays"
Karisma looks chic as always in a lush green outfit paired with a jet black scarf, while Kareena is casual-chic in a pair of loose denims, a white tee and a leather jacket to keep out the cold. Taimur Ali Khan is all sorts of adorable in a grey hoodie and black pants.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has apparently joined the cast of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 hit Forrest Gump, we're told, will see Kareena Kapoor Khan play his love interest.
A source says, "The chemistry between the characters must be effortless. Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then."
Besides Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her television debut, and the actress will be seen judging a dance reality show. Apart from this, Bebo will be next seen in Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.
