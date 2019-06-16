Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 'guru maa,' shares five life lessons; watch video

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a hilarious take on different outfits worn by her in the video. The video was shot during the photo shoot for an American magazine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Instagram

In a hilarious video, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared five life lessons - combining fashion with the philosophy of life, and it will leave you in splits. The video showed the actor donning different outfits and linking lessons with each of them.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "5 life lessons with yours truly (I'm so funny) haha [sic]"

The video begins with Priyanka welcoming her fans. Sharing the first tip while twirling her skirt she said, "Always be bigger than your skirt." Later, the actress was seen flaunting her back and moving her waist in a glittery saree, sharing the second tip of her life, "Have nothing to hide."

Also Read: Did you know Priyanka Chopra was once slapped by a monkey?

Cladded in another saree paired with a bralette, the actor revealed the tip number three, "Sari, not sorry." The actor shared the fourth tip, "make some noise" while flaunting 'ghunhroo' tied on her ankle.

Last but not least comes the most important tip. "When you have a difference, patch it up! So funny, I'm so funny!" The actor said while showing her denim that has various patches on it.

Meanwhile, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

Priyanka Chopra also recently visited Ethiopia to spend time with refugee children. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.

Also Read: Did Priyanka Chopra take a dig at Salman Khan for poking fun at her Bharat exit?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI