Did Priyanka Chopra take a dig at Salman Khan for poking fun at her Bharat exit?

It is clear that Priyanka Chopra was referring to Bharat. Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur even asked her to name the film she was talking about, but she preferred to laugh aloud. Will Salman Khan react?

Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas and Salman Khan

Salman Khan did not leave any opportunity to poke fun at Priyanka Chopra Jonas for quitting his film Bharat. He wondered why 'she dumped the biggest film of her career to get married to Nick Jonas'. So when Priyanka Chopra was asked about it at a recent event, it was payback time.

While explaining what prompted her to give her nod to Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, she said, "Amid various options at that point, everyone questions me about why this movie? Why not this tent-pole, potboiler with song and dance."

It is clear that she was referring to Bharat. Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur even asked her to name the film she was talking about, but she preferred to laugh aloud. Knowing Salman Khan would he react?

Priyanka Chopra was earlier signed for Salman Khan's Bharat. This was considered to be Chopra's comeback film in Bollywood. However, she was getting married to American singer Nick Jonas around the same time and therefore backed out of this film just a few months prior to the film's release.

While Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted that Priyanka was beginning something new in the "nick" of time on Twitter and therefore had to quit the film, Salman Khan seems has held on to it. Later, the makers of the film approached Katrina Kaif for this film.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed how Katrina was signed overnight for Bharat. "When Priyanka (Chopra) couldn't do this film because she was getting married, I sent the script to Katrina. She read and called me to say, 'Oh my God! I want to do this film, don't do it with anyone else. I am coming and meeting you tomorrow.' I could see from her excitement that she is really waiting to do that character. I haven't changed a single thing from when Priyanka was doing the film to when Katrina came on board. She got such a strong reaction in the trailer, and I said, 'Oh my God! Look at her, she is a new Katrina Kaif wearing a simple, unglamorous saree and speaking in such straight-forward Hindi.' And, for that, she has worked extremely hard. We went through a full session of the workshop where we specifically worked on her language, the dialect, her body language, what she would wear, from hair to makeup... everything. Today, the audience sees all of that," said Ali also emphasising on her preparation for Bharat.

The film released on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid and is inching closer towards the 200 crore mark.

