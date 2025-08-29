Skipper Harmanpreet Singh brushes aside suggestions that World No. 7 India will cruise to Asia Cup title against lower-ranked opposition as they look to grab direct qualification for next year’s World Cup; hosts begin campaign against No. 23 China on Friday

India’s first chance to qualify for the Men’s Hockey World Cup next year went abegging in the FIH Pro League. But the reigning Asian Games champions are favourites by a distance in the Asia Cup that begins here on Friday and ensures the title-winners a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

The hosts, three-time winners of the Asia Cup, last won the continental showpiece in 2017 and would be looking to displace defending champions South Korea in the eight-team competition that was hit by Pakistan’s withdrawal amid political tensions between the two countries.

World No. 7 India begin their campaign against China, a team that gave them a stiff challenge in the last Asian Champions Trophy final.

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh speaks about his team’s recent Australia trip, their preparation for the Asia Cup and challenges up ahead.

Excerpts from an interview.

Can you pick who India’s major challengers could be at this Asia Cup?

It’s not easy at all because it’s a major tournament for us and of course, as you know, in the Asian Champions Trophy final we beat China by just a 1-0 scoreline. This reflects that nothing is going to come easy. So, neither should we think that way or approach the tournament that way.

India players during a training session on the eve of their Asia Cup opening match against China at Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

India lost the first chance to qualify for the World Cup through the FIH Pro League, losing seven of the eight matches in Europe. How has the team recovered from that setback?

It was tough to accept those defeats. But honestly, it was some some small, silly mistakes that led to us conceding those goals at the Pro League. It was irritating because we were playing well, but still losing. Our biggest learning has been how to maintain our defensive structure throughout a match. The pressure is not just on the goalkeepers, we [outfield players] have a responsibility too. In the last month we have worked a lot on our defence.

There’s a lot of talk about goalkeeping becoming India’s weak area since PR Sreejesh retired. Would you agree with this?

The Olympics is the only tournament where we play with just one goalkeeper throughout. Otherwise, [Krishan] Pathak and Suraj [Karkera] have been with the team for the last seven-eight years and have shared [goalkeeping duties] with Sreejesh, especially Pathak. He has the experience and confidence. The team too have a lot of confidence in him. there is no doubt that Sree bhai was one of the best goalkeeper, but the experience that he has shared with both Karkera and Pathak surely counts.

India toured Australia for four matches just before the Asia Cup. How was that experience for the team?

On the Australian tour, our understanding and coordination has grown. They are a team that play man-to-man, like most Asian teams. For the first two matches we mixed up all the 24 players on the tour to give everyone a go. But in the last two matches, only the Asia Cup squad played. We won one and lost the other.

What are the gains from that Australia tour?

The motive of the tour was that when a team like Australia play man-to-man, we need to manage and stay tough. Aspects like strong receiving and passing time are very important. We won a lot of one-on-one battles there in defence, which is a big step forward.

There has been talk about finding fresh faces as some seniors are on the other side of 30. Your thoughts.

I think every player knows how much hard work he’s putting in and how much he’s still capable of. Age doesn’t matter if you are fit, performing well and if the team is benefitting from it. All the players are in good shape and fit. So, we shouldn’t think on those lines at the moment. Our focus right now is to perform well at the Asia Cup and do well in the Asian Games and the World Cup next year.

Groups

Pool A: India, China, Japan, Kazakhstan

Pool B: Malaysia, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh

India’s group games

. vs China: Friday, August 29... 15.00

. vs Japan: Sunday, August 31... 15.00

. vs Kazakhstan: Monday, Sept 1... 19.30

Last five Asia Cup final results

2022

South Korea 2-1 Malaysia

2017

India 2-1 Malaysia

2013

South Korea 4-3 India

2009

South Korea 1-0 Pakistan

2007

India 7-2 South Korea