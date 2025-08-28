Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Craig Fulton expresses Indias readiness for mega event

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Craig Fulton expresses India's readiness for mega event

Updated on: 28 August,2025 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Craig Fulton said that the side has not won a title for a long time, and if they manage to clinch the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, it will help the team to set the programme. India will begin their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a game against China on Friday

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Craig Fulton expresses India's readiness for mega event

Craig Fulton (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Craig Fulton expresses India's readiness for mega event
x
00:00

Indian men’s head coach Craig Fulton has said that the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup is the flagship event for the hosts, and it’s the last chance for his team to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Indian men’s head coach Craig Fulton has said that the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup is the flagship event for the hosts, and it’s the last chance for his team to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Fulton said, "This is our flagship event of the year, so we are putting everything into this tournament. We want to grow in the tournament but at the same time the prize is big -- direct qualification — and that’s what we are after."



The head coach also said that the side has not won a title for a long time, and if they manage to clinch the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, it will help the team to set the programme.


"If you qualify from here, we will have a year’s programme set. We haven’t won the tournament for a while, and the objective is to be No.1 in Asia, and we will be pushing hard for the next 10 days," said Fulton.

The last time India managed to win an Asia Cup title was in 2017, and it had finished third in the last edition.

He then recalled the matches during the European leg of the Pro League, where they suffered defeats in close matches.

"We had some really close games in the Pro League, but the results didn’t go our way. We were playing well; we just couldn’t finish in the fourth quarter. We created chances but were not as efficient with penalty corners or field goals," said the 50-year-old.

"But we had a really good training camp. We have put a lot of emphasis on tactics, like how to get the ball more into the D, create scoring chances, and be a bit more effective on the scoreboard," he added.

Speaking about the selection of the squad, Fulton preferred to pick experienced players and not newcomers.

"We had a big squad -- 24 (in the Australia tour). Some younger players came into the squad, so they needed games. So the first two games were about giving opportunities to younger players, and games 3 and 4 were for selection for the Asia Cup. It was competitive," said the Zimbabwe-born coach.

"It would not be wise, in my opinion, to expose younger players in a qualifying tournament. Use your experience to get through that, and then you will have one year to blood in younger players," he explained.

India will begin their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a game against China on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

asia cup hockey hockey news india sports news International Sports News International Sports News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK