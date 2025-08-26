India has been placed in Pool A along with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan in the tournament. The hosts will kick-start their campaign with a game against China on August 29. They will then lock horns against Japan on August 31 and later conclude their pool matches with a clash against Kazakhstan on September 1

Ahead of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Hockey India on Tuesday announced that there will be free entry for fans for the continental tournament.

The marquee event is set to be in action from August 29.

Tickets can be booked on www.ticketdenie.in or on the Hockey India app, stated the release.

"Fans can register for their free tickets by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or Hockey India app, where they will receive a virtual ticket upon completion of the process," Hockey India said in the statement.

"This system has been designed to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience, eliminating the need for physical redemption and ensuring smooth access to the venue," it added.

The Hero Men's Asia Cup will witness eight teams compete against each other for the title. The teams include India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

The hosts will be eager to clinch the title as it will, in return, help them seal a berth in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

For the Asia Cup tournament, India has been placed in Pool A along with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The hosts will kick-start their campaign with a game against China on August 29. They will then lock horns against Japan on August 31 and later conclude their pool matches with a clash against Kazakhstan on September 1.

For the continental tournament, India's head coach, Craig Fulton, said the preparations of the team have been solid.

"The team's preparation has been solid for this tournament. Our approach will be similar to that of Paris Olympics where we began with good wins in the pool stage," he said.

"We want to start well here, take it game-by-game, build on our momentum and we are cognisant that it's been eight years since India last won the title (in 2017, Dhaka). While we are confident of winning, we don't want to take any team lightly," Fulton added.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh lauded the Indian government for its support, while sharing his thoughts on India hosting the tournament.

"We have never played in Bihar and it's exciting to see that Rajgir is already hosting it's second international hockey tournament within a span of one year. This shows the government's intent to support the game and we are looking forward to the love and support of hockey fans here throughout the tournament," he said.

