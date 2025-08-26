Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Fans to get free tickets ahead of continental tournament

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Fans to get free tickets ahead of continental tournament

Updated on: 26 August,2025 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India has been placed in Pool A along with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan in the tournament. The hosts will kick-start their campaign with a game against China on August 29. They will then lock horns against Japan on August 31 and later conclude their pool matches with a clash against Kazakhstan on September 1

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Fans to get free tickets ahead of continental tournament

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Fans to get free tickets ahead of continental tournament
x
00:00

Ahead of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Hockey India on Tuesday announced that there will be free entry for fans for the continental tournament.

Ahead of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Hockey India on Tuesday announced that there will be free entry for fans for the continental tournament.

The marquee event is set to be in action from August 29.



Tickets can be booked on www.ticketdenie.in or on the Hockey India app, stated the release.


"Fans can register for their free tickets by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or Hockey India app, where they will receive a virtual ticket upon completion of the process," Hockey India said in the statement.

"This system has been designed to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience, eliminating the need for physical redemption and ensuring smooth access to the venue," it added.

The Hero Men's Asia Cup will witness eight teams compete against each other for the title. The teams include India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

The hosts will be eager to clinch the title as it will, in return, help them seal a berth in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

For the Asia Cup tournament, India has been placed in Pool A along with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The hosts will kick-start their campaign with a game against China on August 29. They will then lock horns against Japan on August 31 and later conclude their pool matches with a clash against Kazakhstan on September 1.

For the continental tournament, India's head coach, Craig Fulton, said the preparations of the team have been solid.

"The team's preparation has been solid for this tournament. Our approach will be similar to that of Paris Olympics where we began with good wins in the pool stage," he said.

"We want to start well here, take it game-by-game, build on our momentum and we are cognisant that it's been eight years since India last won the title (in 2017, Dhaka). While we are confident of winning, we don't want to take any team lightly," Fulton added.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh lauded the Indian government for its support, while sharing his thoughts on India hosting the tournament.

"We have never played in Bihar and it's exciting to see that Rajgir is already hosting it's second international hockey tournament within a span of one year. This shows the government's intent to support the game and we are looking forward to the love and support of hockey fans here throughout the tournament," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

asia cup hockey hockey news india Harmanpreet Singh sports news International Sports News International Sports News Update Indian Sports News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK