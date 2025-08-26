The tournament will begin on September 9, with the first match set to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10

Team India star pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up about the close bond he shares with his Test skipper, Shubman Gill.

While speaking to Revsportz, Siraj said, "Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together".

Further, the pacer also stated that he is proud of Gill for tasting success as captain, and is hopeful of getting the trophy back ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

"He's also the captain of Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you're my bunny. Our understanding is very easy and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don't and vice versa. I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team", said the pacer.

In the recently concluded five-match Test series against England, Team India managed to secure a 2-2 draw under the captaincy of Gill. Siraj, too, played a crucial role during the England series.

After the England tour, the "Men in Blue" will engage in Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the continental tournament, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the skipper, and Gill has been announced as his deputy.

Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, with the first match set to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

