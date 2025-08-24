Breaking News
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan announces squad for continental event

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan announces squad for continental event

Updated on: 24 August,2025 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Before heading into the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan will engage in a T20I tri-nation series, along with the UAE and Pakistan. The tournament will begin on Friday in Sharjah, which will feature most of the 22-member preliminary squad, previously announced by the ACB earlier this month

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan announces squad for continental event

Rashid Khan (Pic: X/@ICC)


Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan announces squad for continental event



Afghanistan on Sunday announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The continental tournament is set to begin from September 9 to 28.

Star spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as skipper of the side. The Afghanistan team also features the likes of players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi.



Before heading into the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan will engage in a T20I tri-nation series, along with the UAE and Pakistan. The tournament will begin on Friday in Sharjah, which will feature most of the 22-member preliminary squad, previously announced by the ACB earlier this month.


Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan is placed in Group B along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Team India, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE are placed in Group A of the mega event.

The Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on September 9, with the first game scheduled to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. They will then lock horns against Bangladesh on September 16. The side will conclude with their group stage matches, by playing the final game against Sri Lanka on September 18.

The mega clash of the tournament, between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, will be played on September 14.

The top four teams will compete in the Super Four stage of the tournament. The semi-final of the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played on September 26, and the title clash is set to be played on September 28.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan preliminary squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.

(With ANI Inputs)

