Team India's Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara , on Sunday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. He drew curtains on his more than a decade-long career by sharing a post on his official social media handle.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!," the post's caption read. Taking to X:

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of… pic.twitter.com/p8yOd5tFyT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025

He said that all good things must come to an end in his goodbye post across all the social media handles.

Having made his debut on October 9, 2010, in Test cricket, Pujara represented Team India in 103 matches. With stunning batting skills and sheer dominance, the right-hander had accumulated 7195 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 206 runs. He also has 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries under his belt in the traditional format of the game.

The 37-year-old also played five One-Day International matches for India, in which he scored 51 runs.

His conventional methods may not be the most attractive, but they were very effective. He was brilliant at tiring out the bowlers and batting time, something that was best displayed on the back-to-back tours of Australia in 2018 and 2021 when he played a pivotal role in the team's successive series wins Down Under.

Apart from his international stats, he has also featured in 278 first-class matches, in which Pujara scored 21,301 runs. With 66 tons and 81 half-centuries, he has a top score of 352 runs.

The Rajkot-born cricketer also played 130 List A games. With a career best score of 174 runs, he registered a tally of 5759 runs. The right-hander also has 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries to his name in List A games.

