Asia Cup 2025: Team India players set to touch down in Dubai on September 4

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will assemble in Dubai on September 4 for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

In a departure from the usual laid out convention, the players will reach Dubai in a staggered manner from their respective locations, unlike on other occasions when the team would first assemble in Mumbai before departure.

The decision was made considering all the logistics and also the travelling convenience of the Indian players.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly in to Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn't make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short duration flight compared to other international flights," he added.

The continental tournament is set to kick start on September 9. The "Men in Blue" will clash against the UAE on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The mega clash of the marquee event between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on September 14. Team India will then conclude their group stage matches with a match against Oman on September 19.

If the side manages to taste success in the group stage, they will then secure a berth in the Super 4 of the tournament.

While Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are currently busy, featuring in the Duleep Trophy, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is representing Central Zone against North East Zone in the domestic tournament.

The official replied negatively when asked whether Prasidh Krishna or Washington Sundar, who are among the standbys, would travel with the main squad as net bowlers, reported PTI.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)