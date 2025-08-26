Earlier, the 34-year-old underwent a sports hernia surgery after experiencing discomfort in his lower right abdomen at the end of IPL 2025. Yadav was announced as the captain of Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, while Shubman Gill has been named as his deputy

Ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opened up on his injury setback, stating that the forced break was an opportunity to bring the best version of himself.

"I'm feeling good right now. It's been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for last six weeks and fingers crossed, feeling really well," he said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Earlier, Yadav underwent a sports hernia surgery after experiencing discomfort in his lower right abdomen at the end of IPL 2025. Later, he underwent rehab at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

During his rehab phase, the veteran said that the most important thing during the rehab period was to have good people around you.

"...most important thing during a rehab phase is to have good people around you who will guide you really well and that's what I did from last two-three years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself," he stated.

Yadav also opened up about how he discovered his injury.

"It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had the similar kind of injury last year as well and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there," said the Mumbai-born cricketer.

"I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI. When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany. It went really well how it went last year and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time and we are here and I'm feeling good," stated the 34-year-old.

Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, he has been appointed as the captain of Team India, while Shubman Gill has been named as his deputy.

The tournament will begin on September 9, with the first match set to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

