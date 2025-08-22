From jerseys, sweaters to bats, and other cricketing gear, several Mumbai and Team India cricketers have donated their special items to the museum. The president also revealed the date on which the museum will be accessible to the general public

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to soon inaugurate the newly constructed Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum on the premises of the historic Wankhede Stadium

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, the incumbent President of the MCA, Mr Ajinkya Naik, opened up about the process of bringing the dream of the Apex Council members to life.

The museum is named after Sharad Pawar, who served as the MCA President from 2001 to 2011. PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE

When asked about the motive behind constructing a museum next to Wankhede Stadium, Naik said, "Our main motive was to showcase the Mumbai Cricket Association's legacy to the future stars of Mumbai and Indian cricket, and also for the tourists who keep visiting the city."

From jerseys and sweaters to bats and other cricketing gear, several Mumbai and Team India cricketers have donated their special items to the museum. The president revealed that the committee members and MCA management had taken efforts to reach out to players and select which items should be showcased in the museum. One of the unique highlights of the museum is a replica of a players’ dressing room, designed to give fans a taste of the behind-the-scenes environment. With sofas, cricket jerseys hanging on the walls, and careful detailing, this space recreates the atmosphere where game strategies are discussed and nerves are calmed. PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE



"Apex Council members and the committee, which included Mr Professor Shetty, Clayton Murzello, and a few others, did the research. There were a lot of people involved in the process of collecting special items from former and current players," he said.

"All cricketers who have represented India at the highest level have donated their precious items to the museum – right from Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Abhishek Nayar, Raju Kulkarni, and many others," he told mid-day.com.

Mid-day’s Deputy Editor, Mr Clayton Murzello, who is also a member of the MCA’s Advisory Board, played a huge role in helping the management bring the museum to life.

PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE

"Clayton Murzello played a crucial role in the development of the museum. In the city, there are very few people who are well aware of Mumbai cricket's history. He played an important role in curating different items in the museum, which is set to be inaugurated soon," Naik told mid-day.com.

"He has been active as a journalist, and also as a cricket enthusiast. He has played an important role in the field of cricket for a really long time," he added.

Further, the president also revealed the date on which the museum will be accessible to the general public.

"The newly constructed Sharad Pawar Museum will be inaugurated on 22nd September. Soon, the soft launch of the museum will be done in the presence of the MCA officials, and Mumbai and Team India cricketers."

Adding to the immersive experience is a giant projection screen on the first floor, where visitors can relive the unforgettable moments of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory. This celebration clip is expected to be one of the most emotional and crowd-pulling features of the museum. PIC/ KIRTI SURVE PARADE



When asked about the one thing that stands out to Naik, being the President of the MCA, he said, on a very emotional note, that the entire museum for him is a big achievement.

"For me, the museum in itself is a big thing – a big achievement for the Mumbai Cricket Association and also for the Apex Council members. The discussions regarding the stadiums have been held for a long time, and finally, the dream is coming true. Also, it will be one of its kind in India," he said.

On further developments at the MCA, Naik remained tight-lipped but assured the website of updates on future projects if any.

"For now, the management is only focused on the inauguration of the museum. We will keep you posted on future projects," he concluded.