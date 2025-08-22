In recent days, there had been speculation over the pose — whether it would capture Gavaskar celebrating a century or lofting a six. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, MCA’s current president, Ajinkya Naik, has revealed more about the statue

Exclusive: Want to know how Sunil Gavaskar's statue at the newly constructed Sharad Pawar Museum looks? Here’s how

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), one of India's richest domestic boards, is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum within the Wankhede Stadium premises on Saturday.

The museum is named after Pawar, who served as the MCA President from 2001 to January 2011.

One of the highlights at the venue is the statue of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

"Sunil Gavaskar sir's statue is sculpted in such a way that people will recollect the memories when the 'Little Master' had completed his tally of 10,000 runs in Test cricket," Naik said.

The former right-handed batsman is the first player to achieve the feat of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: Sujay Shivalkar)

"The moment he played the shot to complete his 10,000th run in Test cricket, he raised his bat mid-way to celebrate the milestone. MCA has tried its very best to bring his statue to life and make cricket lovers recollect the historic moment," added Naik.

Having represented Team India in 125 Test matches, Gavaskar has garnered 10,122 runs, including 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries.

Naik further said that Gavaskar's statue will play a huge role in motivating youngsters to achieve their dreams.

The newly constructed Sharad Pawar Museum at Wankhede Stadium will help fans of the game gain knowledge about the rich history of Mumbai cricket. Spread over an area of 8,000 square feet, the museum will showcase the memorabilia of former Mumbai players, right from Dilip Vengsarkar, Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma, and Salil Ankola.

The museum will be inaugurated on Saturday, August 23, and will be accessible to the general public from September 22.