Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Did you know Washington Sundar was Sai Sudharsans inspiration

Ind vs Eng Test series: Did you know Washington Sundar was Sai Sudharsan's inspiration?

Updated on: 17 June,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Beckenham (UK)
PTI |

Sai Sudharsan, who is two years junior to Washington, spoke about how his “senior’s” journey goaded him to work harder in order to achieve his goal of donning the India colours

Washington Sundar (left) with B Sai Sudharsan at Beckenham. Pic/BCCI

Washington Sundar’s meteoric rise from age-group to international cricket in a quick span of time was an inspiration for his younger state-mate B Sai Sudharsan, who is all set to make his Test debut against England at Leeds on June 20.

Sai Sudharsan, who is two years junior to Washington, spoke about how his “senior’s” journey goaded him to work harder in order to achieve his goal of donning the India colours.


“I had played a few games against him [junior level]. So, it’s always special. We have looked up to him a lot and the way he went up and played for the country, it was real quick, I had that in my mind,” Sai Sudharsan told BCCI.tv on the sidelines of the intra-squad warm-up game with a beaming Washington by his side.


“He [Washington] did well in the IPL. Then he played for the country, so it was great motivation for me, that someone from Chennai [is playing for India]. Knowing him and playing with him since we were young, it made me feel I also want to do it the same way. He was an inspiration,” he said.

